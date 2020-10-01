Know About North America SiC Fibers Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Matech, NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd., Specialty Materials, Inc., Ube Industries, Ltd, Ceramdis GmbH, Nippon Carbon Co Ltd

The North America SiC Fibers market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Silicon carbide fibers range from 5 –150 micrometers and are composed mainly of silicon carbide molecules. Depending on the manufacturing process, they may have an excess of silicon or carbon or may have a small amount of oxygen. Compared to organic fibers and some ceramic fibers, silicon carbide fibers have high rigidity, high tensile strength, low weight, high chemical resistance, high temperature tolerance [doubtful – discuss] and thermal expansion low. (refs) These properties have made silicon carbide fiber the choice of hot section components for the next generation of gas turbines.

Here are some manufacturing approaches for making silicon carbide fibers. The one with the longest historical experience, invented in 1975 and named the Yajima process, uses a liquid pre-ceramic polymer, which is injected through a sheet to produce (unnatural) solidified green fibers, which go through a number of processing steps, including significant time in high temperature furnaces to convert the polymer to the desired SiC chemistry. These fibers are usually smaller than 20 microns in diameter and are supplied in the form of twisted tips containing 300+ fibers. Several companies use some variation of this technique, including Nippon Carbon (Japan), Ube Industries (Japan) and the NGS consortium (USA).

NORTH AMERICA SiC FIBERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Form

Continuous

Woven Cloth

Others

By Usage

Composites

Non-Composites

By End-Use Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Industrial

Others

By Country

Canada

US

Company Profiles

American Elements

COI Ceramics, Inc.

General Electric Company

Haydale Technologies Inc.

Matech

NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd.

Specialty Materials, Inc.

Ube Industries, Ltd

Ceramdis GmbH

Nippon Carbon Co Ltd

